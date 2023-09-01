3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ("HUB" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:HUBC) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased purchased or otherwise acquired HUB stock in exchange for shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ("Legacy HUB") in connection with the Legacy HUB's merger (the "Merger") with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. ("Mount Rainier"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 4, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Legacy HUB's prospectus and other materials related to the Merger concealed material facts from investors. Shareholders were encouraged to vote in favor of the Merger and to exchange their shares in Legacy HUB for shares in the Company based on this defective prospectus and other public statements. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and materials were false and materially misleading throughout the merger period. When the market learned the truth about HUB, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

