Freitag, 01.09.2023

WKN: A1CY51 | ISIN: IL0010840036
NASDAQ
31.08.23
22:00 Uhr
0,370 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 09:14
168 Leser
3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ("HUB" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:HUBC) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased purchased or otherwise acquired HUB stock in exchange for shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ("Legacy HUB") in connection with the Legacy HUB's merger (the "Merger") with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. ("Mount Rainier"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 4, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Legacy HUB's prospectus and other materials related to the Merger concealed material facts from investors. Shareholders were encouraged to vote in favor of the Merger and to exchange their shares in Legacy HUB for shares in the Company based on this defective prospectus and other public statements. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and materials were false and materially misleading throughout the merger period. When the market learned the truth about HUB, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779302/3-day-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-hub-cyber-security-israel-ltd-with-losses-of-100000-to-contact-the-firm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
