LA POSTE: Notification of availability of La Poste Groupe's 2023 Half-year financial report

Paris, 1 September 2023

Notification of availability of

La Poste Groupe's 2023 half-year financial Report

La Poste Groupe announces today that its 2023 half-year financial Report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The half-year financial Report is available on the Group's website: Hub investors | COMMON_COMMON_SITE_NAME (lapostegroupe.com), page Regulated information.



About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest banking and insurance company in euro zone.

La Poste Groupe has four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste relies on a delivery network of over 35,600 retail outlets, including 17,300 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and 18,300 points of access to postal services (Pickup, business centres, lockers and the parcel drive-thru collection service). La Poste Groupe delivers over 17 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), six days a week.

In 2022, La Poste Groupe generated €35.4 billion in revenue (44% outside France) and had a headcount of 238,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 184,000 in France. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe is committed to reaching "net-zero" by 2040. Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company has set itself the goal of becoming the leading European platform for links and exchanges, providing digital, people-oriented, green and socially responsible services for the benefit of its customers and the transformation of society as a whole.

