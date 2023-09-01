Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 10:22
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
01-Sep-2023 / 08:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. 
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
Date: 1 September 2023 
 
Name of applicant:                                 Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Share 
                                          Plan 2014 
Period of return:                        From:       1 March 2023  To: 31 August 2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:       Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date  445,358 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):             each - issued 2 March 2023 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see   445,358 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                     each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:     Nil 
Name of applicant:                                 Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
                                          2014 
Period of return:                        From:       1 March 2023  To: 31 August 2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:       Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date  86,965 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):             each - issued 2 March 2023 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see   86,965 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                     each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:     Nil 
Name of applicant:                                 Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 
                                          2021 
Period of return:                        From:       1 March 2023  To: 31 August 2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:       Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date  359,756 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):             each - issued 2 March 2023 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see   359,756 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                     each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:     Nil 
Name of contact:       Alison Broughton 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  268779 
EQS News ID:  1717143 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
