Neoen - already Australia's largest clean energy player with more than 3 GW of large-scale solar, wind, and battery storage capacity in operation or under construction - now aims to triple its renewables capacity by 2030.From pv magazine Australia Neoen aims to have 10 GW of large-scale solar and wind and battery energy storage capacity in Australia by the end of the decade, as part of a multibillion dollar forward investment plan. The Paris-headquartered renewables giant revealed the target after announcing that its portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects has reached 3.3 ...

