FTC Solar has developed Sunops software, which enhances solar plant performance by using tracker analytics to identify and diagnose issues throughout solar sites, offering actionable insights for rapid problem resolution.From pv magazine USA FTC Solar, a solar tracker specialist with 4.5 GW of tracker projects, has launched Sunops, a cloud-based PV asset monitoring solution designed to manage and improve solar asset performance. Sunops software can be used on solar installations regardless of the type of tracker, and the company reports that it provides operations and maintenance (O&M) teams with ...

