The new product can reportedly provide a leaving water temperature of up to 65 C. It is available in three versions with outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW, respectively.Daikin, a Japanese heating manufacturer, has unveiled a new mid-temperature refrigerant split heat pump that can reportedly provide a leaving water temperature (LWT) of up to 65 C. Called Altherma 3 R MT, the new product is available in three versions with outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW, respectively. It relies on a compressor and a refrigerant to transfer the energy from the air to the water. The refrigerant split unit provides ...

