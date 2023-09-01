The company's lightweight and safety-first product design concepts offer outdoors enthusiasts flexible on-the-go power and recharging options with a focus on environmental sustainability.Jackery is unveiling its latest portable power innovations - the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus - at IFA 2023, which runs from September 1st through 5th in Berlin, Germany. With these new consumer-oriented solutions, Jackery aims to set new standards in the industry, driven by the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. Safety first The Jackery Solar Generator ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...