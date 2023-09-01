Leslie McDonnell joins Mölnlycke's Board of Directors

Leslie McDonnell has been elected Member of Mölnlycke AB's Board of Directors on 1 September 2023.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie McDonnell has more than 20 years of experience in the Medtech industry through executive leadership roles at Medtronic, 3M Healthcare, and Natus Medical. Most recently, Leslie was President, CEO and Board Member of Iradimed Corporation and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Laborie Medical Technologies. She brings deep cross-functional and management experience across a range of technology platforms and clinical areas.

"I am pleased to welcome Leslie as a Member of the Mölnlycke Board," comments Karl-Henrik Sundström, Chairman of the Board. "Leslie is an accomplished and strategic healthcare executive with extensive experience in medical devices, disposables and supplies, and capital equipment. She is a builder and a transformer with a proven track record of driving profitable growth across portfolio life cycles and geographies that includes experience in wound care. She will be a great addition to Mölnlycke as the company takes the next step in its growth journey."

"With a strong purposeful brand, an impressive customer base, and an exciting pipeline across its business areas, Mölnlycke is well-positioned for the future. I am honored to join its Board and to contribute to strengthening its industry leadership in sustainability, digitalisation and customer-centricity," says Leslie McDonnell.

