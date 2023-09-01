Scientists in Canada have combined PV power generation with water purification based on capacitive deionization (CDI), which is claimed to have low operational cost, enhanced energy efficiency, and less water rejection than conventional purification techniques. The solar-powered system prototype is able to produce more water than a conventional CDI system on a sunny day.Researchers at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) in Canada have developed PV-powered water purification technology based on capacitive deionization (CDI), which is a technique being increasingly used for removal of ionic ...

