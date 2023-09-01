French researchers have identified a number of potential social issues that may arise as North Africa develops its significant hydrogen potential, while the European Commission has released the details of its pilot auction for European renewable hydrogen production.North Africa's hydrogen focus could divert leaders from addressing domestic social issues linked to the migration crisis, warns Rabah Arezki, director of research at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). If hydrogen becomes viable, exports to Europe may benefit elites, posing challenges such as exchange rate fluctuations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...