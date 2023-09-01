Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
WKN: A2QMPP | ISIN: DK0061417730 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JX
Frankfurt
01.09.23
10:49 Uhr
0,690 Euro
-0,112
-13,97 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.09.2023 | 13:58
99 Leser
First North Denmark: Bactiquant A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 September 2023. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0061417730 (BACTIQ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062499307                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Bactiquant, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      5:1 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Bactiquant A/S will be allocated 1 (one)    
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record
         date. 5 (five) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for
         one (1) new share at the subscription price          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     5 September 2023 - 18 September 2023              
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  302500                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   BACTIQ T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Bactiquant A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,316,433 new shares of DKK 0.05
and up to 3,916,247 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 3.50 per
share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 7 September 2023 - 20 September 2023,
both days inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
