Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 01 September 2023 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
