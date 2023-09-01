Kelly's Roast Beef Opens Second Southern Florida Location

Fast-growing Iconic Boston-Area Brand Now Open in Naples, Founder's Square

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / RAVentures Hospitality, prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, has now opened its second Southern Florida location at Founders Square Drive, Naples, Florida. This new 3,500 square foot stand alone Kelly's Roast Beef location will deliver to all customers the legendary thinly sliced "melt-in-your-mouth" roast-beef sandwiches and ample platters of New England seafood that the Kelly's Roast Beef brand has been so well known for in the North Shore of Boston for more than 70 years. The first Southern Florida Kelly's Roast Beef franchise location opened last year at University Park, Florida.

"We're focused on rapid expansion of the Kelly's Roast Beef brand across Southern Florida," said Ryan Dion, Chief Operating Officer at RAVentures Hospitality. "With more locations to open this year we'll be able to serve up this delicious and iconic food to more locals, tourists and snow birds alike."

Each Kelly's Roast Beef location roasts its beef in-house all through the day, ensuring sandwiches can still be freshly sliced to order as they have for decades. A classic Kelly's roast beef sandwich features medium-rare, melt-in-your-mouth, roast beef, a top-quality sesame roll bun and three condiment options - James River barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. Additional menu items include fresh, Atlantic seafood such as fried whole-bellied clams, lobster rolls, scallops, homemade clam chowder and soft-serve. Everything is fresh, daily, and made-to-order. Kelly's Roast Beef Southwest Florida locations will include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers. Customers can expect convenient drive-thru service, dine-in, outdoor patio seating, carry-out and third-party delivery.

Kelly's Roast Beef Locations in Southern Florida:

5407 University Pkwy., University Park, FL 34201 (941) 263-1911

8900 Founders Square Dr, Naples, FL 34120 (239) 387-1988

Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef is the inventor of the North Shore (Boston) roast beef sandwich. Kelly's roasts its beef in-house all through the day, serves everything fresh and made-to-order, and estimates serving a staggering 1 million sandwiches a year. The brand has become a symbol for Boston and has been referenced in pop culture, including in "30 Rock" and Good Will Hunting.

RAVentures Hospitality owns fast-growing brands such as 110 Grill, Apex Entertainment, Evviva Trattoria and is a franchisee of Willie Jewell's (Greater Tampa), with a combined 50+ locations across the country. The company's Florida office in Sarasota, Florida is led by Jeff Doward, Regional Director. The group is actively hiring to support its growth in Southern Florida for all positions including management. For career inquiries please email jdoward@raventures.net

About RAVentures Hospitality

RAVentures Hospitality owns and operates a growing list of exciting and fast-growing hospitality brands including 110 Grill®, Evviva® Trattoria, Apex Entertainment®, Kelly's Roast Beef and Willie Jewell's (Greater Tampa.). http://raventures.net/.

