HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. See financial tables at the end of this release in Hong Kong dollars (HKD). All other amounts in this press release are presented in U.S. dollars (USD) with a conversion rate of US$1.0: HK$7.8.

Current Balance Sheet Highlights

$11.1 million in working capital at June 30, 2023, no change from December 31, 2022.

Book value per share was $0.86 at June 30, 2023, compared to $0.86 at December 31, 2022.

Update on Securities Repurchase Plan

In August 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved an additional extension of its securities repurchase plan through September 25, 2023, allowing the Company to purchase up to $5 million of its securities in both open market and privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of the Company's management and as market conditions allow. No shares have been purchased by the Company as part of this plan thus far.

Management Comments

Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "The Company continues to be in a strong financial position as we maintain a lean operating and expense structure. We believe we remain well positioned to pursue compelling business opportunities that may present themselves."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 HK$ HK$ Revenues - - Operating expenses, net Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,337) (1,316) Total operating expenses, net (1,337) (1,316) Loss from operations (1,337) (1,316) Interest income 1,825 115 Income (loss) before income tax expense 488 (1,201) Income tax expense (453) (420) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's 35 (1,621) shareholders Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment - - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders 35 (1,621) Net income (loss) per share: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company's shareholders 0.003 (0.13) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to the Company's shareholders 0.003 (0.13)

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 95,438 95,646 Deposits, prepayment and other receivables 4,097 3,554 Total current assets 99,535 99,200 Property, plant and equipment, net - - Intangible assets 438 438 Total assets 99,973 99,638 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accruals 622 775 Tax payable 12,386 11,933 Total current liabilities 13,008 12,708 Total liabilities 13,008 12,708 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 101 101 authorized 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 26,049 26,049 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30) (30) Retained earnings 60,845 60,810 Total shareholders' equity 86,965 86,930 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 99,973 99,638

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 HK$ HK$ Operating activities Net income (loss) 35 (1,621) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits, prepayment and other receivables (543) (162) Other payables and accruals (153) 3 Tax payables 453 420 Net cash used in operating activities (208) (1,360) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (208) (1,360) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 95,646 98,732 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 95,438 97,372 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest received, net 1,825 115

