Further to the Corporate Announcement of 13 June 2023, Jyske Bank A/S hereby announces that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved Jyske Bank A/S' acquisition of PFA Bank A/S.

It is expected that the transaction will be completed with effect as from 1 October 2023.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.