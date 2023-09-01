Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Cutting-edge file management platform and CDN, Uploadcare, takes a leap forward in enhancing online safety and user experience with the introduction of a new feature: NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content detection. This innovative synergy empowers users to automatically monitor and moderate content, ensuring a secure and user-friendly digital environment.





Uploadcare Revolutionizes Content Moderation with Unsafe Content Detection (NSFW)

Improving safety whilst maximizing productivity always been Uploadcare's drive from its beginning in 2011. Since then, the company has been constantly developing its large amount of media functionalities. Uploadcare constantly improves their image transformation and optimization algorithms enabling its users to do a vast amount of image manipulations including powerfull compression for developing performant websize, smart background removal, and a crop feature that detects objects and automatically crops the image to showcase the most desired image features.

This new release reflects Uploadcare's commitment to remaining at the forefront of media delivery companies, ensuring that its users are equipped with the latest tools to handle files using modern technologies and with uncompromised quality.

The recent launch of NSFW detection by Uploadcare marks a remarkable milestone in content management technology. Uploadcare equips its users with a comprehensive solution for identifying and handling potentially inappropriate content in real-time.

NSFW content, including explicit images and other sensitive materials, can have detrimental effects on user experience and brand reputation. Uploadcare's advanced NSFW detection technology employs machine learning algorithms to automatically identify and flag such content, providing users with the means to safeguard their platforms from inappropriate material.

"With the NSFW detection, we are taking a significant step forward in empowering our users to proactively moderate content and ensure that their digital spaces remain conducive to positive interactions.", said Alexander Lukashov, Technical Product Owner at Uploadcare.

Uploadcare continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, empowering businesses to optimize their digital assets for maximum impact. The NSFW detection not only enhances content management capabilities but also underscores Uploadcare's dedication to fostering safer and more engaging online experiences.

For more information about Uploadcare and its file management solutions, please visit the Uploadcare website.

Media Contact:

Barbara Sawala

Brand Marketing

barbara.sawala@uploadcare.com

###

About Uploadcare:

Uploadcare is a cutting-edge platform that combines file management capabilities, content delivery network integration, and advanced media processing tools, empowering businesses to enhance their digital experiences. With a strong emphasis on image optimization, seamless content delivery, and comprehensive file handling, Uploadcare equips businesses with the tools and technology needed to excel in today's visually-driven digital landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178385