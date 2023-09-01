BLOOMINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / CivicServe, the first 360-degree economic development software platform, announced today that Millard Rose, a 20+ year GovTech executive, has joined its organization as President.

Logo

Millard comes to CivicServe from CivicPlus where he was Vice President and General Manager. Prior to that, Millard founded, owned, and grew several successful technology companies including industry leading Virtual Towns & Schools.

"I am truly excited to have an industry expert with Millard's background join CivicServe," said John Dilenschneider, CivicServe Founder. "Knowing Millard for 15 years, I am certain his experience will accelerate our already terrific growth rate as EconDev experts and the market leader in EconDev 360 Software."

Millard will head a CivicServe team already outfitted with deep economic development experience that includes former economic development leaders, elected officials, and GovTech professionals.

About CivicServe

CivicServe provides trusted software that unites people and aggregates data to grow economies. Our technology streamlines continuous data collection, bridging teams and information in pursuit of economic development prosperity. To see how our software/services are vital to every role in economic development, visit civicserve.com.

Contact Information

Alex McNutt

Media Coordinator

amcnutt@civicserve.com

888-597-0220

SOURCE: CivicServe, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778252/civicserve-hires-millard-rose-to-expand-leading-economic-development-software