Link Cutting Boards: Redefining Home Kitchen Design: The Patent-Pending Link Cutting Board Expands Product Line to Meet Demand From New Home Builders and Remodelers

Link Cutting Boards expands their Product Line and introduces a 12" x 12" model to meet the increased demand from the new home channel and kitchen remodeler client base. Adding to the success of the main 12" x 20" Gourmet model, Link Cutting Boards is expanding to offer more sizes, more wood types, and custom graphic options to their clients.

PEORIA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Link Cutting Boards, a family-owned and -operated business dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality built-in kitchen cutting boards, today announced the launch of a smaller 12"x 12" version to meet the increased demand from new home builders and remodelers. The company's founder and product developer, John Rowan, said. "We were surprised by the explosive demand from our new home builder and kitchen remodeler channels for not just the original 12" x 20" gourmet version but also in a smaller unit suitable for smaller kitchens and kitchenettes."

Link Cutting Board

The only built-in cutting board designed for serious home cooks.

Link Cutting Board LLC manufactures a patent-pending product line designed to build in a cutting and meal prep area in home kitchens with popular undermount sinks and solid surface countertops. According to the company's founders, "There was a missing element in the standard home kitchen design that commercial kitchens addressed long ago. Commercial kitchens commonly have a knife-friendly cutting board and prep area built into the chef's workstation. We saw that this essential feature was unavailable for residential kitchens, so we engineered and patented a product to meet the need."

Link Built-In Cutting Boards are a two-piece system constructed from Acacia hardwood and a high-quality stainless steel mount that work together to build the high-quality cutting board into the countertop. The patent-pending mount locks the board in place but allows for easy clean-up and board replacement whenever needed.

About Link Cutting Boards

Link Cutting Boards is a family-owned and -operated business founded in 2023 that is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality built-in cutting boards to new homes, tiny houses, outdoor kitchens, and kitchen renovations in North America and Mexico. Link Cutting Boards is committed to using sustainable materials and practices and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

To learn more about Link Cutting Boards and partnership opportunities, please visit www.linkcuttingboards.com.

Upcoming events.

September 20-21, 2023 - Build Expo #727

https://buildexpousa.com/los-angeles-build-expo/

October 18, 2023, 2023 - Southwest Builders Show #203

https://southwestbuildersshow.com/

February 27-29, 2024 - National Kitchen and Bath Show Las Vegas SL8001

https://kbis.com/

Contact Information

Kris Rowan

CEO

info@linkcuttingboards.com

Related Images

Link Cutting Board

The only built-in cutting board designed for serious home cooks. Link Cutting boards

link cutting board in place and overhang design

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkIeiHw1lO8

SOURCE: Link Cutting Boards

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778671/redefining-home-kitchen-design-the-patent-pending-link-cutting-board-expands-product-line-to-meet-demand-from-new-home-builders-and-remodelers