China's Solamet has launched a new silver paste product for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. By solving a problem related to contact between the paste and the doped surface of the silicon cell, it promises an efficiency improvement of at least 0.2% over competing products.Silver paste supplier Solamet announced a new product this week, specifically targeting the TOPCon cell technology that is well on its way to becoming the industry's mainstream over the next couple of years. The new paste, PV3NL, can be adopted by cell manufacturers without significant changes to their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...