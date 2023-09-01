Flashforge Introduces the Adventurer 5M Pro: Make 3D Printing Faster and Easier

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catching up forthwith the higher standard for 3D printing excellence, Flashforge now presents the Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer that marks a new-era of Flashforge Adventurer lineup.

Motivated by our unwavering commitment to product enhancement and dedication to hearing our customer's voices, Flashforge now launches the Adventurer 5M Pro that signifies Flashforge's entering into a new age of rapid printing. The genuine auto-leveling feature makes the AD5M Pro more user-friendly, while its enclosed chamber and air filtration system ensure safer operations. It's introductory price is $599, available to order from September 5th, 2023 on the official Flashforgeshop.

The Adventurer 5M Pro is ideal for 3D printing beginners. With a pre-assembled nozzle, an intuitive design, and automatic leveling, users can start printing with ease and confidence. The printer achieves speed up to 600mm/s, completing models like a 3D astronaut (228g) in just over 4 hours-five times faster than average printers. Its enhanced nozzle, heating up to 200? in just 35 seconds, offers both rapid and stable performance.

Structurally, it integrates a Core XY and all-metal frame for stable performance and longevity. The dual air-duct cooling system ensures optimal print quality even during prolonged printing sessions, and a unique vibration compensation mechanism reduces ghosting for professional results.

Prioritizing safety, especially in family and school settings, it features an enclosed chamber with a dual filtering system, effectively minimizing emissions of particles and VOCs. This is achieved using a combination of HEPA13 and activated carbon filters, ensuring a cleaner air quality during printing operations.

Furthermore, the Adventurer 5M Pro boasts intelligent features, such as real-time monitoring through an integrated camera and automatic shutdown post-printing, solidifying its place as a top-tier 3D printer.

Designed to meet the needs of both novices and experts, the Adventurer 5M Pro combines speed, stably well performance, and user-centric features. Beyond that, Flashforge also launched its sister version Adventurer 5M, an open-space desktop 3D printer priced at $399 while with the same machine size as Adventurer 5M Pro. As the 3D printing arena continues its rapid evolution, Flashforge's newest addition underscores its commitment to staying in step with the forefront of 3D printing innovation. Unlock limitless potential and enhance your crafting prowess with Flashforge!

