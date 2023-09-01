Newswire Shares Three Tips to Turn Trending Topics into Press Release Campaigns

Newswire shares how companies can transform trending topics into newsworthy press release campaigns.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, helps companies around the globe share their news with their target audiences.

No matter the topic of a press release campaign, Newswire's comprehensive suite of press release services offers brands the platform they need to amplify their message.

By paying attention to trending topics, organizations are afforded a unique opportunity to send additional press release campaigns.

"Trending topics are a great foundation for building relevant and newsworthy press release campaigns," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Capitalizing on trending topics helps fuel consistent press release distribution, which creates several positive benefits for a business, including an increase in brand awareness, improved search engine optimization results, an uptick in website traffic and much more."

Newswire shares three tips companies can use to turn trending topics into newsworthy press release campaigns:

Pay attention - Newswire's Media Monitoring helps brands stay on top of the current news in their respective industries. Companies that pay attention and act quickly when news breaks have the potential to generate a buzz and position themselves as thought leaders in space.

- Newswire's Media Monitoring helps brands stay on top of the current news in their respective industries. Companies that pay attention and act quickly when news breaks have the potential to generate a buzz and position themselves as thought leaders in space. Check for relevancy - Not every trending topic will align with a brand. That's why companies need to pay attention to relevancy. Here are some reasons a trending topic can be relevant to a business: A product/service relates to the story A brand has covered a similar topic in the past A team member is knowledgeable about the topic

- Not every trending topic will align with a brand. That's why companies need to pay attention to relevancy. Here are some reasons a trending topic can be relevant to a business: Act fast - Once a relevant trending topic is identified, brands need to develop and organize their ideas to craft a newsworthy press release. While speed is critical, brands must slow down and make sure they have all the facts and information before distributing a press release with their name attached to it. Move quickly, but pay attention to details big and small.

For more information on how to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time, visit www.newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779240/newswire-shares-three-tips-to-turn-trending-topics-into-press-release-campaigns