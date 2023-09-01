OPES Solar Mobility, a joint venture between solar module specialist OPES Solutions and a German family office, is creating manufacturing capacity with its own technology in Germany to provide specific support to the transportation industry.OPES Solar Mobility, a new joint venture between solar module specialist OPES Solutions and a German family office, is planning to establish manufacturing capacities for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics in an undisclosed location in Germany. OPES currently has a facility with 300 employees in Changzhou, China. The new facility will use new technology to manufacture ...

