Alpin Solar Ybrig, a 9 MW ground-mounted solar plant, is being planned for an area of around 9 hectares on existing pastureland in the Roggenegg area, in the canton of Schwyz.Swiss energy supplier Axpo announced it is planning a 9 MW ground-mounted photovoltaic plant in the municipality of Oberiberg for the winter power supply in the region. Alpin Solar Ybrig will be the first solar project in the canton of Schwyz and the third large-scale solar installation to be implemented by Axpo in the alpine region, following on from NalpSolar and the solar plant in the Disentis ski resort. Axpo commissioned ...

