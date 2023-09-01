Milkymap positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors.

Milkymap, with its comprehensive technology for Customer Journey Mapping, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Milkymap as a Q2 2023 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping market.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Milkymap provides a human-centred, design-based approach for visualizing & designing customer journey mapping and its simple to use & intuitive customer journey maps allow users to efficiently visualize their customer experiences. The company's CJM software empowers its users to create journey templates, manage access & permissions across the customer's lifetime as well as access to high-quality export options & insight management systems for ensuring sharing of accurate customer information."

"The utilization of data modelling for structuring & centralizing CX matrices and facilitation of in-house CX consultative assistance enables Milkymap to strengthen its customer journey mapping offering. Milkymap's ability to offer the CX Life Cycle Model for providing an overview of customer data, the presence of a strong partnership ecosystem, the ability to cater to a variety of industry-specific use cases, and a strong vision and roadmap, have allowed it to be placed as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023.", Nikhilesh adds.

Quote from Milkymap

Danny Peters, co-founder and CEO; 'We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader in the Customer Journey Mapping market. This acknowledgement serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion we put into Milkymap's vision. Our goal is to revolutionize the customer journey mapping space by providing a human-centric, design-based approach that not only streamlines the process but also enhances the overall customer experience. By empowering businesses to create journey templates, manage access permissions, and facilitate high-quality data exports, we aim to create a seamless environment for CX professionals. Being named a leader in the SPARK Matrix reaffirms that our innovative solutions and strong vision are driving us in the right direction, and we are excited about the value we will continue to bring to this ever-evolving market.'

Additional Resources:

For more information about Milkymap's Customer Journey Mapping: http://www.milkymap.com/enterprise

Complimentary download- SPARK matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023: https://inspire.milkymap.com/spark-matrix-journey-mapping-report-milkymap

About Milkymap

Milkymap is revolutionizing Customer Experience by employing a human-centred, design-based approach. Specializing in Customer Journey Management and CX Transformation, our methodology identifies business bottlenecks and equips enterprises with actionable insights. The Milkymap Galaxy offers enterprise-level solutions for managing Customer Journeys and CX metrics in real-time, empowering organizations to deliver customer experiences that drive sustained growth. With consulting services, we support enterprises to implement, adopt and sustain customer centricity.

Media Contacts:

Milkymap

Danny Peters

Danny.peters@milkymap.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/milkymap-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-customer-journey-mapping-q2-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-338

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milkymap-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-customer-journey-mapping-q2-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301915950.html