Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media to Celebrate Toronto Stock Exchange Market Opening Ceremony September Fifth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, is pleased to share its upcoming participation in the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) market opening ceremony on September 5th, 2023. The event will bring together the Gamelancer Media team alongside distinguished guests to commemorate this significant milestone.

Click the live link HERE to view the live feed on September 5th, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The Toronto Stock Exchange holds profound significance for Gamelancer as it mirrors the Company's values of transparency, progress, and strategic evolution. The ceremonial event is a tribute to the collective efforts of the entire Gamelancer Media team, partners, and stakeholders who have contributed to the Company's remarkable journey.

The special guests in attendance reflect Gamelancer's commitment to fostering meaningful relationships and collaborations within the industry. The occasion serves as an emblem of the Company's unwavering dedication to reshaping the digital media landscape and achieving milestones that resonate far beyond stock indices.

"Gamelancer's journey has been one of continuous growth and innovation. As the Company navigates the dynamic landscape of digital media, it has redefined the television experience through digital channel ownership," says CEO Jon Dwyer, "Participating in the TSX market opening ceremony is a remarkable testament to our dedication to excellence and growth. It's an honor to stand among esteemed guests and celebrate our achievements as we embark on a new chapter of expansion, particularly into the United States."

As Gamelancer Media prepares to ring in this momentous occasion, the Company remains committed to delivering captivating content and forging connections that transcend boundaries.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media Corp. is an owned & operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Gamelancer produces & distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok & Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Gamelancer's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 42 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned & operated network, Gamelancer cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

