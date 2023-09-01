Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 17:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group: September is ERP Selection Education Month

September is ERP selection month! ERP Advisors Group's team of ERP Selection Consultants, led by Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will bring awareness to the world about how to make ERP selections a success.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and his team will explore and present the complex steps necessary to undergo a successful ERP selection. Join ERP Advisors Group by registering for one of our many informative events or follow us on LinkedIn for mini episodes and ERP content every week of September!

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White mountain logo behind ERP Advisors Group

Questions to Ask When Hiring an ERP Selection Consultant on September 14th, 2023: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/hiring-an-erp-selection-consultant

Building a Business Case & Gaining Executive Support for Your ERP Upgrade on September 28th, 2023: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/building-a-business-case-for-new-erp

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erp-advisors-group

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779190/september-is-erp-selection-education-month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.