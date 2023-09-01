ERP Advisors Group: September is ERP Selection Education Month

September is ERP selection month! ERP Advisors Group's team of ERP Selection Consultants, led by Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will bring awareness to the world about how to make ERP selections a success.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and his team will explore and present the complex steps necessary to undergo a successful ERP selection. Join ERP Advisors Group by registering for one of our many informative events or follow us on LinkedIn for mini episodes and ERP content every week of September!

ERP Advisors Group Logo

White mountain logo behind ERP Advisors Group

Questions to Ask When Hiring an ERP Selection Consultant on September 14th, 2023: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/hiring-an-erp-selection-consultant

Building a Business Case & Gaining Executive Support for Your ERP Upgrade on September 28th, 2023: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/building-a-business-case-for-new-erp

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erp-advisors-group

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779190/september-is-erp-selection-education-month