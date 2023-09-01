Agriculture Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global agriculture market holds immense growth potential, projected to reach a substantial size of $19,007.8 billion by 2027, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth trajectory is underscored by the increasing global population, which is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050. With a growing population comes a heightened demand for food, presenting a significant opportunity for the agriculture sector to meet this increasing need.

To navigate this evolving landscape successfully, TBRC's reports offer valuable insights, analysis, and forecasts that empower businesses with the knowledge to capitalize on emerging trends, make informed decisions, and harness the growth potential within the dynamic agriculture market.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the agriculture industry:

1. Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

The global market for genetically modified crops is forecasted to reach $28.03 billion by 2027, displaying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is attributed to the escalating demand for genetically modified (GM) crops, which possess advantageous traits like insect tolerance and herbicide tolerance. These unique attributes significantly contribute to the increased popularity and demand for such crops across various sectors.

2. Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-farming-global-market-report

The global organic farming market is projected to expand to $287.83 billion by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth is primarily propelled by the environmental benefits derived from organic farming practices. The emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural methods is anticipated to drive the demand for organic farming, as it offers ecological advantages that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to the overall growth of the market.

3. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

The global market encompassing greenhouse, nursery, and flowers sectors is anticipated to reach $726.96 billion by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Notably, the adoption of vertical farming processes holds the potential to significantly enhance productivity due to its unique capacity to cultivate crops under artificial lighting conditions, while also reducing water consumption and reliance on pesticides. This innovation is poised to revolutionize traditional farming approaches, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

4. Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-microbial-global-market-report

The agricultural microbial market is poised for expansion, with an anticipated size of $10.54 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This growth trajectory is closely linked to the increasing awareness surrounding organic farming practices. As the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural solutions gains momentum, the agricultural microbial market is projected to experience significant growth, owing to its role in promoting natural and eco-conscious farming methods.

5. Basmati Rice Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/basmati-rice-global-market-report

The basmati rice market is anticipated to expand, reaching a size of $18.32 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing demand for aromatic rice varieties. The unique aroma and distinct flavor of basmati rice make it a sought-after choice among consumers, particularly those who value premium quality and unique sensory experiences. As this demand for aromatic rice continues to rise, the basmati rice market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

6. Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biofertilizers-global-market-report

The biofertilizers market is set to expand, projected to reach a size of $3.51 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of13.2%. This growth can be attributed to the mounting concern for food safety, which is anticipated to be a driving force behind the growth of the biofertilizers market. As consumers and agriculture stakeholders seek sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, the demand for biofertilizers as a safe and effective solution for enhancing crop productivity is expected to fuel market growth in the foreseeable future.

7. Precision Farming Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-farming-global-market-report

The precision farming market is on a trajectory of expansion, with a projected size of $13.68 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth is closely linked to the escalating demand for food production. As the global population continues to rise, the need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices becomes imperative. Precision farming offers advanced technologies and techniques that enhance crop yields, optimize resource usage, and contribute to meeting the increasing demand for food, positioning the market for significant growth in the upcoming years.

8. Premium Potting Soils Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/premium-potting-soils-global-market-report

The premium potting soils market is anticipated to expand, reaching a size of $1.94 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This growth is attributed to the rising trend of greenhouse cultivation. As more growers and gardeners opt for controlled environments like greenhouses, the demand for high-quality potting soils that provide optimal nutrition, drainage, and moisture retention is expected to drive the growth of the premium potting soil market. Greenhouse cultivation offers advantages such as extended growing seasons and protection from adverse weather conditions, which further propels the adoption of premium potting soils for enhanced plant growth and productivity.

9. Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rice-seeds-global-market-report

The rice seeds market is poised for expansion, with an anticipated size of $11.07 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth trajectory is largely influenced by the increasing global population and the subsequent rise in food demand. As the world's population continues to grow, the need for staple foods like rice becomes more pronounced. The rice seeds market is expected to benefit from this escalating demand for food, as rice is a vital staple in many countries. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the rice seeds market in the foreseeable future.

10. Seeds Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seeds-global-market-report

The seeds market is poised to witness substantial growth, projected to reach a size of $81.1 billion by 2027, displaying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This expansion is notably propelled by the widespread adoption of biotech crops. The integration of biotechnology into crop production has brought about enhanced traits such as improved pest resistance, increased yield, and better resilience to environmental stressors. As biotech crops gain popularity for their potential to address various agricultural challenges, their adoption significantly contributes to driving the growth of the seeds market in the coming years.

11. Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sorghum-seed-global-market-report

The sorghum seed market is on track for expansion, projected to reach a size of $2.46 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth is notably influenced by the increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, coupled with the growing trend of adopting a nutritious diet. Sorghum, as a versatile and nutrient-rich grain, aligns well with the preferences of health-conscious consumers seeking dietary options that promote well-being. As the demand for healthier food choices rises, the sorghum seed market is expected to benefit from this trend, contributing to its growth in the forecasted period.

