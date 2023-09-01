Anzeige
Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 29.4 million in August 2023 and increased by 8.6% compared to August 2022.

The turnover of August 2023 is the highest monthly turnover Apranga Group has ever reached.

In January through August 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 204.5 million and was by 13.7% higher than in 2022.

In January-August 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 13.5% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 12.2% and in Estonia increased by 17.0%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 164 stores (97 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 88.5 thousand sq. m., or by 2.2% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


