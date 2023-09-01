Jackery, the global leader in portable energy solutions, proudly announced the launch of its two flagship innovations at the IFA in Berlin: the Explorer 300 Plus and the Explorer 1000 Plus. A demonstration of these products will take place at the IFA (Hall 3.2, Stand 307) and they will be available immediately afterwards.

Explorer 300 Plus and 1000 Plus

The Explorer 300 Plus is ideal for those who are looking for mobility and performance. Weighing a mere 3.75 kg, this energy station combines portability with an impressive 288Wh of power. The design includes a solar panel the size of a tablet, making it perfect for outdoor adventures, such as hiking or long days exploring nature. With six different ports, it's suitable for a wide range of needs. Its solar panel, the SolarSaga 40W, has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, guaranteeing optimum efficiency. Moreover, it comes with a five-year guarantee.

The Explorer 1000 Plus is a beast of a power station. It starts with a capacity of 1.2 kW, but can be expanded with three Battery Packs to total 5 kWh. Built to perform over a long period, it is expected to last a decade of daily use. For efficient solar charging, it is fitted with SolarSaga 100W solar panels.

The Jackery Plus series is not only powerful, it's also extremely safe. It incorporates twelve built-in BMS algorithms, protecting against various hazards such as over-voltages and short circuits. Jackery's innovative ChargeShield technology guarantees fast and safe charging. Also, the Jackery app allows users to monitor their devices in real time, thereby offering additional peace of mind.

Price and Special Offers

The price of the Explorer 300 Plus is 349, and with the solar panel included, the price is 449. The Explorer 1000 Plus is priced at 1,299. For those who want to purchase the complete package, the 1000 Plus solar generator is available for 1,799, including the energy station and two SolarSaga 100W solar panels. An "Early Bird" offer runs until 11 September 2023 on the official website and on Amazon.

About Jackery

Jackery is the world's leading brand of solar generators, with 11 years of expertise. Jackery has sold over 3 million units and has been endorsed by over 200 media and organizations worldwide.

