Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
[01.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|2,875,000.00
|44,578,632.35
|6.126
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,042,930.00
|EUR
|0
|16,969,106.19
|5.5766
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|38,088,736.61
|8.257
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|867,976.00
|GBP
|750,000.00
|6,700,388.66
|7.7196
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,554,697.09
|100.1449