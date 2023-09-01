Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Red Rock Life Sciences (RRLS), a pioneering company in the development and commercialization of coca extract-fueled products in Canada, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the first tranche in its non-brokered private placement.

As part of this initial placement, Red Rock Life Sciences raised $226,000 by issuing common shares at $0.30 each. CEO Andrew Lougheed commented, "This financing marks a significant milestone for Red Rock Life Sciences as we begin our journey to evolve the consumer beverage market with our sparkling functional water. Our unique approach to flavoring and energy delivery sets us apart, and we're excited to bring this innovation to consumers."

The funds raised will be utilized to support the company's growth plans, including the development of key formulations, manufacturing, and working capital.

Red Rock Life Sciences stands at the forefront of introducing products infused with coca extract to the Canadian market. With a vision to establish a strong foothold in every market segment they venture into, the company is committed to providing exceptional experiences for end-users. Their distinct partnership with Power Leaves Corp, which benefits from an exclusive 15-year arrangement in Colombia, reinforces their position within the industry.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any securities laws of any state of the United States.

