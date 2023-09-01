Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. ("IberAmerican" or the "Resulting Issuer") (formerly 1317198 B.C. Ltd. ("131")) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with IberAmerican Lithium Inc. ("ILI"), a privately-held lithium exploration and development company. The Resulting Issuer has also received conditional approval to list its common shares (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the Neo Exchange Inc., operating as Cboe Canada ("Cboe").

The Resulting Issuer Shares are expected to commence trading on Cboe under the symbol "IBER" on or about September 11, 2023. A further press release will be disseminated once trading has commenced.

The Transaction

The Transaction was completed according to the terms of an amended and restated business combination agreement dated August 18, 2023 (the "Business Combination Agreement"). Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, ILI and 1000513020 Ontario Inc. ("131 Subco") (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IberAmerican incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of completing the Transaction) amalgamated today in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Amalgamation") and continued operating under the name "IberAmerican Lithium Inc." ("Amalco").

In connection with the Transaction: (i) holders of the 104,450,488 issued and outstanding common shares of ILI (the "ILI Shares") received one common share of IberAmerican (each a "Resulting Issuer Share") for each ILI Share held; (ii) as consideration for the issuance of the Resulting Issuer Shares to effect the Amalgamation, the Resulting Issuer received one common share of Amalco for each Resulting Issuer Share issued to holders of ILI Shares; and (iii) each common share in 131 Subco issued to the Resulting Issuer on incorporation was cancelled.

Additionally, the Resulting Issuer issued approximately 18,225,244 replacement common share purchase warrants (the "Resulting Issuer Warrants") to existing holders of common share purchase warrants in ILI on a 1:1 basis. Each Resulting Issuer Warrant is exercisable for one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per share until September 1, 2026.

Prior to the Amalgamation, 131 split its shares on a 1.29032258065:1 basis (the "Stock Split") and completed the 131 Financing (as defined below). Prior to the Amalgamation, 131 received shareholder approval for the Stock Split to result in a total of approximately 5,000,000 131 Shares being held by existing 131 shareholders.

In the near future, IberAmerican plans on filing articles of continuance to continue from the Province of British Columbia into the Province of Ontario, subject to regulatory approvals.

A summary of material changes resulting from the Transaction are provided herein. For further information, readers are referred to the filing statement of the Resulting Issuer dated August 31, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"), which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of Cboe and filed under IberAmerican's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Included in the Filing Statement is a summary of the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report prepared pursuant to NI 43-101, prepared by Resource Development Associates Inc. (RDA) consultant Scott E. Wilson, S.M.E., CPG, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Alberta II Lithium and Rare Metals Deposit, Ourense Province, Galicia Spain" with an effective date of March 25, 2023 (the "Alberta II Project Technical Report"). The full version of the Alberta II Project Technical Report is available on the Resulting Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Concurrent and Prior Financings

On August 24, 2023, ILI completed a concurrent best-efforts private placement of 36,450,488 subscription receipts ("ILI Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per ILI Subscription Receipt (the "Concurrent Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,112,622. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited ("PowerOne") and Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord" and, together with PowerOne, the "Agents") entered into an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") with ILI and 131 and acted as Agents for the Concurrent Financing.

Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, IberAmerican paid to the Agents a 6% commission on the brokered portion of the Concurrent Financing, and additionally issued to the Agents an aggregate of 1,838,676 ILI broker warrants (the "ILI Broker Warrants"), representing 6.0% of the aggregate number of ILI Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the brokered portion of the Concurrent Financing. Upon completion of the Amalgamation, each ILI Broker Warrant was exchanged for one Resulting Issuer broker warrant (a "Resulting Issuer Broker Warrant") exercisable until September 1, 2026 to purchase a Resulting Issuer unit, comprising one Resulting Issuer Share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer Warrant, at a purchase price equal to $0.25 per Resulting Issuer Broker Warrant.

The net proceeds from the Concurrent Financing are expected to be used for (i) exploration of the Alberta II Project, located in Spain; (ii) general working capital purposes; and (iii) payment of expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction.

Prior to the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing, ILI completed a private placement of 28,000,000 ILI Shares on a non-brokered basis at an issue price of $0.10 for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,800,000 (the "ILI Seed Financing"). The ILI Seed Financing closed in three tranches on December 28, 2022, February 13, 2023 and March 1, 2023, respectively, the proceeds of which were used (a) to acquire a 70% interest in the investigation permit No 5186 and the application for investigation permit No 5191 related to the Alberta II and Carlota lithium projects, respectively, located in Spain and (b) for working capital purposes.

131 Financing, Name Change, Stock Split and Board and Management Changes

Completion of the Transaction was subject to a number of conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature. Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, 131 completed a non-brokered private placement of 50,000 131 Shares at a price of $0.25 per 131 Share for aggregate gross proceeds to 131 of $12,500 (the "131 Financing"), effected the Stock Split, changed its name to "IberAmerican Lithium Corp.", reconstituted its Board to consist of nominees of ILI, and all existing officers of 131 resigned and were replaced by nominees of ILI.

Consolidated Capitalization

After giving effect to the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing, there are (i) 109,500,488 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding; (ii) 18,225,244 Resulting Issuer Warrants issued and outstanding, with each warrant being exercisable for a Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $0.40 and having an expiry date of September 1, 2026; (iii) 1,838,676 Resulting Issuer Broker Warrants, (iv) and no Resulting Issuer options.

Escrowed and Locked-up Securities

Pursuant to the requirements of Cboe, upon listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares, all securities of the Resulting Issuer that are held by "principals" of the Resulting Issuer (as well as certain other founding shareholders of ILI) (collectively, the "Escrowed Shareholders") will be placed into escrow. Upon the date on which the Resulting Issuer is listed on Cboe (the "Listing Date"), there will be an aggregate of 18,253,846 Resulting Issuer Shares and 1,200,000 Resulting Issuer Warrants held pursuant to a Security Escrow Agreement (collectively, the "Escrowed Securities") entered into among the Odyssey Trust Company (as escrow trustee), the Resulting Issuer and the Escrowed Shareholders. The Escrowed Securities will be released as follows:

On the Listing Date 10% of Escrowed Securities 3 months after the Listing Date 15% of Escrowed Securities 6 months after the Listing Date 15% of Escrowed Securities 9 months after the Listing Date 15% of Escrowed Securities 12 months after the Listing Date 15% of Escrowed Securities 15 months after the Listing Date 15% of Escrowed Securities 18 months after the Listing Date of the remaining Escrowed Securities

All of the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer identified by the Agents prior to the closing of the Concurrent Financing (collectively, the "Locked-Up Persons") are subject to a contractual lock-up period pursuant to which each of the Locked-Up Persons will not, until the date which is 180 days following the Listing Date, in each case without the prior written consent of the Agents, directly or indirectly, offer, sell, contract to sell, grant or sell any option to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge, transfer, assign, lend, swap, or enter into any other agreement to transfer the economic consequences of, or otherwise dispose of or deal with (or agree to or publicly announce any intention to do any of the foregoing) whether through the facilities of a stock exchange, by private placement or otherwise, any common shares or other securities of the Resulting Issuer convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable to acquire, common shares, directly or indirectly, subject to customary exemptions from such restrictions, unless (i) they first obtain the prior consent of the Agents, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed, or (ii) there occurs a take-over bid or similar transaction involving a potential change of control of the Resulting Issuer.

Further, upon completion of the Transaction an aggregate of 73,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares were locked-up as follows:

40,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares issued to certain founders of ILI at $0.001 will be completely locked-up until 18 months following September 1, 2023 (the "Closing Date").

28,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares issued to shareholders of ILI in the ILI Seed Financing will be locked-up as follows:

10% (2,800,000) of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released on the Closing Date; 15% (4,200,000) of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 3 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 6 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 9 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 12 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 15 months following the Closing Date; and 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 18 months following the Closing Date.

5,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares Issued to shareholders of 131 in connection with the Transaction will be locked-up as follows:

10% (500,000) of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released on the Closing Date; 15% (750,000) of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 3 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 6 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 9 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 12 months following the Closing Date; 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 15 months following the Closing Date; and 15% of such Resulting Issuer Shares shall be released 18 months following the Closing Date.

Directors and Officers

In connection with the Transaction, the following individuals were elected to serve as members of the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer or appointed as officers. The following information is as furnished by such directors and officers.

Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer and Director - 50 years old

Mr. Becher has extensive experience in the capital markets industry. He was a Managing Director of Haywood Securities Inc. from 2016 to 2020. He also spent eight years in retail at RBC Dominion and BMO Nesbitt Burns before pursuing merchant banking for six years with Bearbeech Capital and Becher McMahon. From 2008-2014, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Bryon Capital Markets and has been President of Orchid Capital Partners Corp. since 2014. Since February 2021, Mr. Becher has also held the position of President at Becher Family Holdings. Mr. Becher currently serves as a director of many publicly listed companies including Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., Imperial Helium Corp., Royal Helium Ltd., Draxos Capital Corp., CENTR Brands Corp. and Trees Corporation.

Eugene McBurney, Chair and Director - 74 years old

Based in the Bahamas, Eugene McBurney brings deep international relationships and experience developed over an investment banking career which spans more than 25 years. He has spent several years establishing a dedicated investment banking practice to serve the Caribbean and Latin American regions and has established an enviable track record of providing advice and services for his clients in the resource and non-resource sectors. Over the course of his career, he has led a number of landmark transactions in the mining and natural resources sectors.

Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity in 2020, Mr. McBurney was co-founder of one of Canada's most entrepreneurial and long-standing independent investment dealers. Before launching his career in investment banking, Mr. McBurney spent several years as a partner with a leading Canadian law firm.

Jeffrey Holmgren, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - 49 years old

Jeffrey Holmgren has an extensive background in corporate finance beginning in 2003 with Ernst & Young LLP, where he provided advisory services to a diverse range of private and public companies around the globe. In 2008, Mr. Holmgren took a senior financial advisor role with Progress Energy Trust where he participated in numerous capital raises in excess of $200 million. In 2008, Mr. Holmgren assumed the role of CFO for Rodinia Oil Corp. where he was instrumental in listing the company on the TSXV. In 2011, Mr. Holmgren became CFO of Westfire Energy Ltd., and navigated its sale to LongRun Exploration for approximately $400 million. In 2013, Mr. Holmgren cofounded Kaisen Energy Corp and served as the CFO until his departure in 2018 when he joined NewLeaf Cannabis as CFO in the early phase of its ascent to becoming Canada's largest cannabis retail company prior to its sale in September 2018 to Meta Growth Corp. Soon after he co-founded OCH, and on March 1, 2021, in connection with the closing of the amalgamation of Trees SubCo and OCH, Mr. Holmgren assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer and director of Trees Corporation and on February 7, 2022 Mr. Holmgren assumed the role of President of Trees Corporation.

David Young, Director - 43 years old

David Young serves as Chief Financial Officer and President of CENTR Brands Corp. Mr. Young brings more than 20 years of executive and financial leadership, drawing on roles in both industry and private equity settings. David's previous roles included Principal at global investment firm The Carlyle Group and other leading investment institutions including Perella Weinberg Partners, and as a director of private equity firm Talara Capital Management. Mr. Young is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

Robert Metcalfe, Director - 83 years old

Robert Metcalfe is a lawyer and has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Lead Director, Chairman and committee member on numerous publicly listed natural resource and industry company corporate boards in Canada, the USA, England, South America and Africa. He was a senior partner with the law firm Lang Michener LLP for 20 years. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Armadale Properties and counsel to all of the Armadale Group of Companies, with significant holdings across numerous industries including finance, construction of office buildings, airport ownership, management and refurbishing, land development, automotive dealerships as well as newspaper publishing, radio and television stations.

Mr. Metcalfe is currently a director of various publicly listed companies including Blue Star Gold Corp. since May 5, 2015, Pasofino Gold Limited since December 21, 2020, Orvana Minerals Corp. since February 28, 2023, BetterLife Pharma Inc. since January 21, 2020 and Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. since June 19, 2023.Mr. Metcalfe was a director of Canada Lands Company Limited, one of the largest real estate corporations in Canada, and was a director and Chairman of the Board of CN Tower Limited, the tallest communications structure in the world. Throughout his career Mr. Metcalfe has served as a director of public and private corporations including publicly listed Radiant Energy Corp. (airplane deicing company operating in the US), Alberta Oil Sands (Chairman of the Board); LeadFX (in Australia), Director and Chairman of the Board, and member of the Audit Committee; PetroMagdalena Inc. (oil and gas in Colombia, South America); LSC Lithium in Argentina; Gran Colombia Gold Corp., (Lead Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee as well as a member of the Audit Committee); WPC Resources Limited (a gold mining company in Nunavut). As a director and shareholder, Mr. Metcalfe has been engaged in numerous acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, financings and corporate improvements, as well as serving on numerous special committees across many sectors. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a member in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario.

Serafino Iacono, Director and Executive Director - 62 years old

Serafino Iacono is Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Denarius Metals Corp. and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of NG Energy International Corp. since June 3, 2019. He was formerly Executive Chairman of GCM Mining Corp. from March 27, 2019 to September 26, 2022 and served as Executive Co-Chairman of such board from August 20, 2010 to March 27, 2019. Mr. Iacono served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aris Gold Corporation from February 25, 2020 to February 4, 2021. Mr. Iacono was also the Executive Co-Chair of the board of Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation from January 23, 2008 to November 2, 2016. Mr. Iacono has been a director of Aris Mining Corporation since February 28, 2020 and the Executive Chair of Western Atlas Resources Inc. from June 15, 2018 to January 16, 2023.

Miguel de la Campa, Director - 78 years old

Miguel de la Campa is the Executive Chair of Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. and has served as a director of the company since December 6, 2021. Mr. de la Campa also served as the Vice Chair of the GCM Board and was the Executive Co-Chair of the GCM Board from August 20, 2010 to March 27, 2019. Mr. de la Campa was also on the board of directors of Western Atlas Resources Inc. and was the Executive Co-Chair of the board of directors of Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation from January 23, 2008 to November 2, 2016.

Previously, Mr. de la Campa was the President and co-founder of Bolivar Gold Corp., a director of Petromagdalena Energy Corp. and a co-founder of Pacific Stratus Energy.

Mr. de la Campa has a BSFS in International Economics and an MA in Political Economics from Georgetown University.

Cboe Exchange Approval

131 was an unlisted reporting issuer and the Resulting Issuer Shares, subject to the following, are expected to be listed for trading on Cboe on or about September 11, 2023. The Transaction remains subject to final approval by Cboe and fulfillment of all of the requirements of Cboe in order to obtain such approval including, among other things, submission and acceptance of all documents requested by Cboe in its conditional acceptance letter and payment of all outstanding fees to Cboe. Upon listing, the Resulting Issuer Shares will trade on Cboe under the symbol "IBER".

Investor Relations and Market Arrangements

The Resulting Issuer will initially implement an annual investor relations budget of approximately $1,700,000, which will be used to prepare a written investor relations strategy and to provide information through digital and video platforms which facilitates informed investment decisions. This will be implemented through, among other things, a one-year contract with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"), to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services to assist IberAmerican in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community.

GSM is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA, and is headed by Kenneth Ameduri, who manages a marketing team and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM uses affiliated entities such as Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these marketing activities. To the knowledge of the Resulting Issuer, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd., an affiliate of GSM, owns 4,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares. GSM will be paid US$1,250,000 up front for these services. Pursuant to the agreement, GSM will help raise public awareness of the Resulting Issuer and help promote IberAmerican's business.

IberAmerican will also engage the services of Yabucoa Partners dba Street Smart and FeMax Publishing and Consulting to engage with potential investor bases.

The Resulting Issuer will engage the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide market-making services in accordance with Cboe policies. ICP will trade shares of the Resulting Issuer on Cboe and all other trading venues, using its own capital resources to fund the market making activities, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Resulting Issuer Shares. ICP is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making and liquidity provision. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Under the agreement, ICP will receive compensation of $7,500 per month in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of four months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ICP will not receive shares or stock options as compensation for its market-making activities. ICP does not own any shares of IberAmerican. ICP and IberAmerican are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Early Warning

In connection with the Transaction, each of Serafino Iacono and Delbrook Capital Advisors acquired ownership, control, or direction over Resulting Issuer Shares requiring disclosure pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws.

Mr. Iacono, in exchange for his holdings of ILI Shares, acquired 11,550,000 Resulting Issuer Shares representing approximately 11% of the Resulting Issuer's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Iacono indirectly owns or controls all of his Resulting Issuer Shares and Resulting Issuer Warrants through Brockville International Holdings Ltd., a company over which he exercises control. Mr. Iacono also, in exchange for his holding of warrants in ILI, acquired and indirectly owns or controls 500,000 Resulting Issuer Warrants, which represent approximately 3% of the Resulting Issuer's issued and outstanding warrants on a non-diluted basis.

In exchange for its holdings of ILI Shares, Delbrook Capital Advisors, through a number of affiliated funds, acquired 17,500,000 Resulting Issuer Shares representing approximately 15.99% of the Resulting Issuer's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. Delbrook Capital Advisors also, in exchange for its holding of warrants in ILI, acquired 6,000,000 Resulting Issuer Warrants, which represent approximately 32.92% of the Resulting Issuer's issued and outstanding warrants on a non-diluted basis.

The securities of the Resulting Issuer acquired by each of Mr. Iacono and Delbrook Capital Advisors are presently being held only for investment purposes. Subject to regulatory approval, each holder may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control, or direction over securities of the Resulting Issuer held by each of them, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Resulting Issuer and other relevant factors.

A copy of each early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") will be filed by each of the parties pursuant to applicable securities laws in connection with the completion of the Transaction. A copy of each Early Warning Report to which this press release relates will be available under the Resulting Issuer 's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Resulting Issuer Shares and Resulting Issuer Warrants acquired by Mr. Iacono are held in escrow as described above under "Escrowed and Locked-Up Securities". Additional information on IberAmerican can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

IberAmerican Lithium

IberAmerican Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 70% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican Lithium is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

IberAmerican engaged Scott E. Wilson, S.M.E., CPG (the "Author") to prepare the Alberta II Project Technical Report. The Author is a "qualified person" and considered "independent", as such terms are defined in NI 43-101. All of the scientific and technical mining disclosure contained in this news release and the Filing Statement regarding the Alberta II Project has been reviewed and approved by the Author. The materials Part IV - Information Concerning IberAmerican - Material Mineral Project - Lithium Alberta Project" in the Filing Statement comprise the "Summary" section of the Alberta II Project Technical Report.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in IberAmerican's Filing Statement dated August 31, 2023, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and IberAmerican Lithium disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179373