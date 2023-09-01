DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-Sep-2023 / 18:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Block Listing Six Monthly Return Date: 1 September 2023 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 149,181 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last n/a return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 149,181 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 September 2023

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last n/a return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 September 2023

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last n/a return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BLR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 268856 EQS News ID: 1717577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)