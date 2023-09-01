Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
01.09.23
08:00 Uhr
6,350 Euro
+0,100
+1,60 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.09.2023 | 19:52
DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
01-Sep-2023 / 18:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
Date: 1 September 2023 
 
Name of applicant:                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                               P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                        Conversion of 'C' shares 
                                               to 'A' shares 
Period of return:                            From:         1 March  To: 31 August 
                                               2023     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:            149,181 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last n/a 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:          149,181 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 September 2023 

Name of applicant:                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                        Savings Related Share 
                                                Option Scheme 
Period of return:                            From:         1 March  To: 31 August 
                                                2023     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             1,071,635 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  n/a 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           1,071,635 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 September 2023 

Name of applicant:                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                         Executive Share Option 
                                                Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         1 March To: 31 August 
                                                2023     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             721,855 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  n/a 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           721,855 
Name of contact:       Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  268856 
EQS News ID:  1717577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
