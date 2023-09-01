Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
01.09.2023
THE BULAT UTEMURATOV FOUNDATION OPENS CUTTING-EDGE SCHOOL IN KAZAKHSTAN

  • New school in Kazakhstan, providing innovative and progressive education for 3,000 pupils
  • $16.5 million project with state-of-the-art educational, sports and recreational facilities
  • Accessible for students with physical and visual impairments
  • Will help alleviate the shortage of school facilities in Kosshy and Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the "Foundation") is pleased to announce the opening of a new municipal school in the town of Kosshy, in Kazakhstan's Akmola Region. It is set to be one of the leading schools in the country and will provide an innovative and progressive curriculum for local children.

The new school in Kosshy - assembly hall | Photo credit: The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

The Foundation has fully financed the 7.5 billion Tenge ($16.5 million) project, which caters for 3,000 pupils, and has now donated the completed school to the local government of Kosshy to own and operate.

The school has state-of-the-art educational facilities, including bespoke classrooms, recreational areas, modern workshops, an information technology (IT) center, laboratory and art studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71qiaZCEnag&feature=youtu.be

Additionally, the school has numerous sports facilities, including a basketball and volleyball court, a stadium with a mini football pitch and racetracks, as well as playgrounds.

Student wellbeing is a key focus, and the school has been made accessible with ramps and tactile paths for physically and visually impaired pupils, while its 17,500 square meter site has been landscaped with local species of grass, trees and shrubs.

Kazakhstan has seen a major increase in pupils in recent years, with 400,000 first-graders starting education in 2021, resulting in a significant burden on schools, including in Kosshy. This project will provide much needed educational facilities for local students, supporting the national "Comfortable School" initiative.

Almaz Sharman, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "Education is a key focus of the Foundation, and I am delighted to open this state-of-the-art school. The shortage of quality educational facilities is a key issue at both national and local levels, and our new school will play an important part in helping the next generation of pupils in Kosshy to flourish."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200084/Kosshy_school.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200083/Kosshy_school.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200081/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_school.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200080/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_school.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

These first-grade school children will be attending the school - Photo credit: Informburo.kz

The new school in Kosshy - classroom | Photo credit: The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

Interior design of the new school in Kosshy - cafeteria | Photo credit: The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bulat-utemuratov-foundation-opens-cutting-edge-school-in-kazakhstan-301916115.html

