Dory Power Invites Business Partners to Join Its Expanding National Network

Advanced Solar Generators for Portable and Uninterruptible Power Supply

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Dory Power, a leading U.S. technology company specializing in portable solar generators, is excited to announce its expansion plans and extend an invitation to potential business partners to join its growing national business network.

Dory Sentry for Picnic

Portable solar generator from Dory Power used to grill steak and microwave foods at picnic.

As the demand for reliable and sustainable portable power solutions continues to surge, Dory Power is responding with strategic expansion initiatives for mass productions of its portable solar generators and uninterruptible power supply systems. The company is establishing a manufacturing facility in Northeastern Ohio, a dedicated factory poised to accommodate a large production capacity of 100,000 units annually.

With the establishment of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Dory Power is prepared to meet the growing market demand for portable solar generators in North America. Embarking on this exciting phase, Dory Power extends a warm welcome to potential business partners to collaborate and shape the future of portable power together.

This expansion aligns with Dory Power's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability while providing reliable and sustainable portable power for diverse applications. The company recognizes the value of partnerships and invites prospective collaborators to join in its mission.

Prospective business partners interested in leveraging this opportunity and becoming a part of Dory Power's national business network are encouraged to reach out. For inquiries and further details, interested parties are welcome to browse the Dory Power website and contact the Dory Power team via email at sales@dorypower.com.

The expansion initiatives reflect Dory Power's dedication to enhancing accessibility to advanced solar generators, empowering individuals and businesses alike.

About Dory Power:

Dory Power, founded in 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading U.S. technology company focusing on the design and manufacture of advanced lithium-ion battery power systems for energy storage and backup power supply. Dory Power develops and manufactures a range of innovative solar generators and uninterruptible power supply systems, being widely adopted and used by households, hospitals, labs, data centers, law firms, restaurants, and universities nationwide in the United States. The company's mission is to empower people with the freedom to access clean and efficient energy wherever and whenever they need it. Through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, Dory Power is shaping the future of portable power solutions.

Contact Information

Dory Power Company

Solar generator manufacturer

service@dorypower.com

2163863953

SOURCE: Dory Power Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779652/dory-power-invites-business-partners-to-join-its-expanding-national-network