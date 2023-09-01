Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 31, 2023 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders fixed the number of directors at five and approved the appointment of John Kanderka, Wesley Adams, Darren Lindsay, Drew Clark, and David Miller as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the Company's auditors and provided the required annual approval for the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan that was initially adopted on May 2, 2022.

Please refer to the Company's information circular filed on its SEDAR profile on August 3, 2023 for further information with respect to the matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting.

For additional information regarding Visionary, please visit the Company's website at: https://visionarymetalscorp.com.

Contact:

Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer

410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 1Z7

Telephone: (303) 809-4668

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179380