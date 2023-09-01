Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (CSE: MLKM) ("Mayo") ("Company") today announced the resignation of Mr. Tyrell Sutherland as a director effective immediately in order to accommodate demands on his time in combination with the Company's planned realignment of its board in contemplation of its merger with WestMountain Gold Inc. as announced on August 17, 2023 https://www.mayolakeminerals.com/news.html.

Mr. Sutherland will remain in the position of Vice-President, Exploration before transitioning to a role as special advisor at a yet to be determined date. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Sutherland for his long-time service as a director and wishes him all the best in his future business endeavours and personal life.

About Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. :

Mayo is actively engaged in the exploration and development of five precious metal projects in the Tombstone Gold (Plutonic) Belt of the Tintina Gold Province. The projects cover 244 square kilometres in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District and lie within the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation. Mayo is presently focusing on its two significant properties; the Carlin-Roop Silver Project lying within the Keno Hill Silver District and the Anderson-Davidson gold property. Two active mines, the Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine and Hecla Mining's Keno Silver Mine, are nearby.

On August 17, 2023, the Company announced its intentions to merge with WestMountain Gold Inc., which has reported a N.I. 43-101 compliant resource of high-grade gold: Indicated; 435,360 ounces @ 12.1g Au/t; and Inferred; 267,943 ounces @ 10.6g Au/t in the Alaskan part of the Tintina Gold Province.

A summary of the planned merger agreement can be found at https://www.mayolakeminerals.com/uploads/1/4/1/8/141817088/summary_of_mayo_lake_minerals_inc__announces_loi_with_westmountain_gold_aug_17_2023.pdf.

For additional information, please contact :

Vern Rampton, Ph.D., P.Eng. President & CEO; vrampton@mayolakeminerals.com

Darrell Munro, BB.A, LL.B Corporate Administrator; dmunro@mayolakeminerals.com

