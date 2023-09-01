DJ Kava Chain Now Live on Fireblocks, Opening Cosmos DeFi to Institutional Investors

Kava Chain Now Live on Fireblocks, Opening Cosmos DeFi to Institutional Investors

Georgetown, Cayman Islands | September 01, 2023 01:56 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Kava Chain, a decentralized Cosmos-Ethereum interoperable Layer 1 blockchain, is now available on Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain. The integration will enable safe and secure access for Fireblocks customers to the expanding Cosmos DeFi ecosystem via the Kava Chain.

"With the integration of Kava Chain onto the Fireblocks Network, we're excited to bring Kava's innovative suite of DeFi app protocols and Cosmos DeFi access to our customers," said Idan Ofrat, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Fireblocks. "In the past year, we have seen growing institutional interest in DeFi. Fireblocks' defense-in-depth security and customizable Transaction Authorization Policy (TAP) allow our customers to safely explore and innovate in the DeFi arena without compromising their compliance and security requirements. We look forward to unlocking more opportunities for our customers in the future."

Kava Chain has been steadily building and growing through the bear market. However, without a robust connection to an MPC (multi-party computation) custody technology provider, top-tier crypto institutions have not been able to engage with the dApps on-chain. The Fireblocks integration enables over 1,800 leading digital asset and crypto institutions to now custody KAVA tokens and access Kava-native assets, including Cosmos-native USDt - selected by Tether to be issued exclusively on Kava Chain.

This integration not only enhances institutional access to Kava but also allows Fireblocks customers to:

-- Engage in DeFi opportunities on platforms within the Kava ecosystem, such as Curve, Kinetix, and Hover.
-- Participate in market-making using Cosmos-native USDt on major exchanges.
-- Explore new USDt DeFi opportunities on prominent Cosmos appchains.

"Kava Chain's role in arbitrage market making is becoming increasingly significant. With the Fireblocks integration, centralized exchanges (CEXs) and major market makers have a more capital-efficient option for cross-chain arbitrage," said Scott Stuart, Co-founder of Kava Chain. "Instead of incurring high gas fees on Ethereum, they can now utilize Kava to transfer USDt between ecosystems efficiently. We're excited about the future and the value this integration brings to our community!"

For more updates, follow Kava Chain and Fireblocks on X (fka Twitter).

About Kava

Kava Chain (is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, Kava Chain is a trusted choice for developers and users worldwide.

Contact Details

Kava Chain
Guillermo Carandini
guillermo.carandini@kava.io

