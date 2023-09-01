Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 21:16
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kava Chain Now Live on Fireblocks, Opening Cosmos DeFi to Institutional Investors

Kava Labs 
01-Sep-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEWS RELEASE BY KAVA LABS 
 
Georgetown, Cayman Islands | September 01, 2023 01:56 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Kava Chain, a decentralized Cosmos-Ethereum interoperable Layer 1 blockchain, is now available on Fireblocks, an 
enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain. The 
integration will enable safe and secure access for Fireblocks customers to the expanding Cosmos DeFi ecosystem via the 
Kava Chain. 
"With the integration of Kava Chain onto the Fireblocks Network, we're excited to bring Kava's innovative suite of DeFi 
app protocols and Cosmos DeFi access to our customers," said Idan Ofrat, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at 
Fireblocks. "In the past year, we have seen growing institutional interest in DeFi. Fireblocks' defense-in-depth 
security and customizable Transaction Authorization Policy (TAP) allow our customers to safely explore and innovate in 
the DeFi arena without compromising their compliance and security requirements. We look forward to unlocking more 
opportunities for our customers in the future." 
Kava Chain has been steadily building and growing through the bear market. However, without a robust connection to an 
MPC (multi-party computation) custody technology provider, top-tier crypto institutions have not been able to engage 
with the dApps on-chain. The Fireblocks integration enables over 1,800 leading digital asset and crypto institutions to 
now custody KAVA tokens and access Kava-native assets, including Cosmos-native USDt - selected by Tether to be issued 
exclusively on Kava Chain. 
This integration not only enhances institutional access to Kava but also allows Fireblocks customers to: 
   -- Engage in DeFi opportunities on platforms within the Kava ecosystem, such as Curve, Kinetix, and Hover. 
 
   -- Participate in market-making using Cosmos-native USDt on major exchanges. 
   -- Explore new USDt DeFi opportunities on prominent Cosmos appchains. 
 
"Kava Chain's role in arbitrage market making is becoming increasingly significant. With the Fireblocks integration, 
centralized exchanges (CEXs) and major market makers have a more capital-efficient option for cross-chain arbitrage," 
said Scott Stuart, Co-founder of Kava Chain. "Instead of incurring high gas fees on Ethereum, they can now utilize Kava 
to transfer USDt between ecosystems efficiently. We're excited about the future and the value this integration brings 
to our community!" 
For more updates, follow Kava Chain and Fireblocks on X (fka Twitter). 
About Kava 
Kava Chain (is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed 
and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, Kava Chain 
is a trusted choice for developers and users worldwide. 
 
Contact Details 
 Kava Chain 
 Guillermo Carandini 
 guillermo.carandini@kava.io 
 
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.