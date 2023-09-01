Furthers Commitment to Investing in and Complying with Robust Quality Standards

Expands Product Support for OEMs and Tier 1s in Europe's Largest Automotive Manufacturing Region

Provides Leading-edge Device Characterization, Reliability Testing and Failure Analysis Capabilities

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has expanded its operations to include a best-in-class quality lab facility at its engineering center of excellence in Dresden, Germany.

The new quality lab features leading-edge tools and an innovative technology approach for comprehensive characterization, accelerated electrical, thermoelectrical and climate stress testing as well as failure analysis including for the lowest geometry technologies for indie's system-on-chip (SoCs) and system solutions. The Dresden engineering center, which formally opened in July 2022, is one of several indie European facilities that delivers local technical support for a rapidly growing base of OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

"This expansion is another step forward in indie's commitment to the automotive market and our investment strategy to provide superior in-house technical support for our customers, and continually enhance our product quality and reliability," said Donald McClymont, indie's co-founder and CEO. "Expanding our operations in Germany plays an important part in our mission to provide expert local resources in a country and region that is known for automotive excellence."

"Accelerating success for indie in the EMEA region has driven the expansion of our quality lab and will enable world class technical product support for our local automotive customers," said Brendan McKearney, indie's VP for sales and business development, EMEA. "This significant investment by indie reiterates our strong commitment to meeting the stringent needs of the automotive market and our regional customers."

