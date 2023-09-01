Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR" or the "Company") announces today that Letter of Intent with Jaguar Exploracion S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Jaguar") dated April 28, 2023 and the Amended Letter of Intent dated July 28, 2023 as previously announced on May 9, 2023 and July 28, 2023 respectively has expired effective August 31, 2023. Neither of the options per the Letters of Intent have been exercised by Jaguar at the time of expiry.

The Company continues to evaluate and review opportunities for the acquisition of assets or businesses that will enhance shareholder value.

Trading Halt

Following the termination of the Letter of Intent, the Company will seek to lift the trading halt on its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The resumption of trading of the common shares of the Company is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR's Common Shares are listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the continuing evaluation and review of opportunities for the acquisition of assets or businesses that will enhance shareholder value; and the potential removal of the trading halt and resumption of trading of IFR's common shares. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

