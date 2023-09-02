Reyna Law Firm McAllen (956-450-8294) has announced new services specifically to represent injury and damage claims in distracted driver-related accident cases.

McAllen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Reyna Law Firm McAllen brings forward its new legal representation services in response to escalating issues surrounding distracted driver cases. With motorists frequently crossing the nearby Mexican border in both directions, cars and heavy trucks pack local highways - significantly heightening the dangers of inattentive driving.

For more information see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/mcallen







Distracted Driving Victim Claim Services Announced By Reyna Law Firm McAllen

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/179435_a2c9f69a443318c2_001full.jpg

Due to the sheer number of roadways and commercial traffic present in and around McAllen, warns Reyna Law Firm, the risk of accidents is even more evident. Failing to pay attention on the road can result in serious collisions that injure drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike. The firm offers its new services in direct support of those who have been harmed in such cases.

The NHTSA puts the 2021 death toll from distracted driving at 3,522 - a figure largely caused by the prevalence of phones and texting or checking directions while behind the wheel. Reyna Law Firm intends its new services to help combat these numbers, seeking monetary compensation to get accident victims the medical treatment they need to survive. The legal team looks to help secure payouts that cover the costs of care, surgeries, and future PT.

In Texas, distracted drivers are accountable for damages and injuries caused by their lack of concentration due to at-fault laws, Reyna Law Firm explains. Its new services are designed to determine fault by working with insurance companies and gathering evidence where needed.

By negotiating with insurers and handling legal correspondence on behalf of victims, the firm's practiced accident attorneys work to arrive at figures appropriate for the level of damage incurred. Reyna Law Firm's new services also include representation in litigation hearings, trials, or appeals in the event that such proceedings are necessary.

Interested parties in McAllen and Brownsville can find further details about Reyna Law Firm and its stance on distracted driver cases at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/mcallen

Contact Info:

Name: Juan Reyna

Email: James@jreynalawfirm.com

Organization: Reyna Law Firm McAllen

Address: 7001 North 10th Street Ste. G2, McAllen, Texas 78504, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/mcallen

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179435