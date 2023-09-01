Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2023 | 22:54
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requirement

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRNLU, KRNL, KRNLW the "Company" or "Kernel") today announced that on September 1, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), confirming that the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) which requires companies to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of the end of the Company's fiscal year (the "Annual Meeting Requirement").

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq that it did not comply with the Annual Meeting Requirement. Based on the Company's Form 8-K filed on August 31, 2023, the Company's definitive proxy statement was distributed on August 11, 2023, and its annual meeting of shareholders was held on August 31, 2023. Accordingly, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq has determined that the Company regained compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement.

Contact:
hd@kernelcap.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.