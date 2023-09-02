Astria Learning Partners with University of Malawi to Launch First Online Program Management Initiative in the Country

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September, 2, 2023 / The University of Malawi (UNIMA) and Astria Learning made history by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate the first-ever 100% online educational program in Malawi. This move is in line with the Malawian Government's robust commitment to expanding affordable access to education and is led by UNIMA, the country's oldest, highest, and largest higher education institution.

During the opening ceremony, Professor Sajidu expressed his gratitude to the CEO of Astria Learning, Dr. Jeff Bordes, for considering UNIMAi as a beneficiary of the e-learning platform. He further stated that the platform would enhance easy access to education, break physical barriers, and bring opportunities for the students to interact with international colleagues, learning about each other's cultures.

The Vice Chancellor also mentioned that the signing of this MoU perfectly aligns with the Malawi 2023 agenda and UNIMA's 2022-2026 strategic plan. The university aims to increase access to education, and this MoU is a significant step towards achieving that vision.

Adapting to the digital renaissance, UNIMA, in partnership with Astria Learning, champions the cause of universal academic access. Astria Learning demonstrated its support by donating its 5th generation tablets for e-learning purposes

Astria Learning CEO, Dr. Jeff Bordes, shared his vision for the partnership: "For too long, talented individuals with dreams of attaining a degree or upskilling to advance their careers have faced obstacles that seemed insurmountable. Together, we shatter those barriers and create opportunities for personal growth and socioeconomic development. By embracing digital education, we embrace progress, embracing a future where knowledge knows no boundaries."

The move to eCampus will offer diverse undergraduate, masters, and doctorate programs, such as Law, Business Management, Accounting, and Cybersecurity, ensuring that students receive the highest quality of education and support, with the flexibility that online learning provides.

For additional details, kindly refer to UNIMA's website at unima.ecampus.ac.mw or reach out to the Registrar's Office directly at registrar@unima.ac.mw.

About UNIMA

Since 1965, UNIMA has set the benchmark for higher education in Malawi. Committed to offering "relevant, world-class education," it consistently seeks innovative avenues to expand its educational reach.

About Astria Learning

Founded in 2009, Florida's Astria Learning is an EdTech pioneer. Passionate about democratizing education through technology, they craft software, produce hardware, & guide institutions in navigating the digital age.

