Zib Digital AU: Experts on How to Support Female Inclusion and Equity in the Mining, Oil and Gas Workforce

With the mining, oil and gas sectors experiencing steady growth, the importance of fostering diversity and equal opportunities is amplifying.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2023 / Workforce management company Techforce is committed to fostering gender inclusion and equity in the workforce. As part of their dedication to diversity, Techforce experts offer valuable insights on supporting female professionals in the traditionally male-dominated mining, oil and gas industries.





Techforce acknowledges that promoting gender inclusion is not just a matter of fulfilling diversity quotas; it is a strategic move to drive innovation, creativity and productivity across these vital industries.

One of the key steps to support female inclusion is to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about certain roles, such as rigger jobs and chef jobs. Techforce emphasises that job roles should be open to all based on skills and qualifications rather than gender.

Creating a gender inclusive work environment is paramount and companies in the mining, oil and gas sectors must adopt policies that actively encourage diversity and provide equal growth opportunities. Techforce supports the implementation of mentorship programs, networking events and leadership development initiatives focused on supporting female professionals' career advancement.

Techforce also recognises the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by female professionals in remote or FIFO (fly-in-fly-out) positions, such as FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide. Long work durations, geographical isolation and limited access to support networks can be significant hurdles. Companies should prioritise the welfare of female FIFO workers in all roles, including mining chef jobs, ensuring access to adequate facilities, support services and flexible work arrangements.

In addition to industry-specific challenges, combating unconscious bias is essential. Techforce highlights the significance of regular training and awareness programs to foster a more inclusive work culture where employee contributions are valued irrespective of their gender.

To optimise female recruitment and retention, Techforce recommends partnering with educational institutions and organisations that promote STEM education and careers to young women. By encouraging female students to consider careers in these industries, the talent pool expands, leading to increased gender representation.

According to Techforce, embracing diversity is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage that drives innovation and elevates the industry to new heights. Discover more at https://www.techforce.com.au/

