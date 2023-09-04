Softwoods: Adding an Energy-Efficient Pergola Can Improve a Home's Efficiency, Experts Explain How

When strategically designed and constructed, pergolas can provide remarkable energy-efficient advantages.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2023 / According to Softwoods, a leading provider of premium outdoor living solutions, while pergolas are renowned for their aesthetic appeal and functional versatility, they offer more than just a beautiful outdoor space. Incorporating pergolas into residential properties can contribute to energy savings and enhance sustainability. Here, the expert team explains how.

Softwoods

Softwoods

Strategically positioning a pergola can offer shade to windows, doors and adjacent living spaces, reducing direct sunlight exposure. Softwoods says this shade helps minimise heat gain during hot seasons, reducing the need for excessive air conditioning. Pergolas can also serve as insulation barriers, preventing heat loss during colder months and decreasing reliance on heating systems.

Pergolas with open or adjustable roofing options promote improved air circulation and ventilation. Proper airflow helps regulate temperature and reduces the need for energy-consuming fans or air conditioning units. Softwoods says pergolas featuring louvered roofs or built-in ventilation features optimise airflow, enhancing the comfort and energy efficiency of outdoor spaces.

Softwoods explains pergolas can be designed to accommodate solar panels, harnessing the power of renewable energy sources. By integrating solar panels into the pergola structure, homeowners can generate clean and sustainable energy, reducing reliance on traditional electricity sources and lowering utility costs. This eco-friendly solution contributes to overall home energy efficiency while reducing the carbon footprint.

When designed with built-in rainwater collection systems, Softwoods says pergolas can allow the capture and storage of rainwater for various household uses. Utilising rainwater reduces water consumption and reliance on municipal water sources, increasing sustainability and improving home efficiency.

Softwoods, renowned for their expertise in outdoor living solutions, offers a wide range of energy-efficient pergola options tailored to meet homeowners' unique needs and preferences. With a commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, Softwoods ensures each pergola is designed and installed to maximise energy efficiency benefits.

By incorporating an energy-efficient pergola from Softwoods, homeowners can enhance their home's overall efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enjoy the numerous environmental and financial benefits that come with it.

For more information on Softwoods' premium outdoor living solutions, including energy-efficient pergolas and decking, please visit their website at www.softwoods.com

About Softwoods

Softwoods is a leading provider of outdoor living solutions, specialising in high-quality pergolas, decking and other timber products. With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, Softwoods strives to create beautiful and functional outdoor spaces for homeowners nationwide.

Contact Information

Softwoods Australia

Marketing Manager

(08) 8346 1499

SOURCE: Softwoods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779672/adding-an-energy-efficient-pergola-can-improve-a-homes-efficiency-experts-explain-how