Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2023) - ICEBERG Financial, a leading investment consultancy firm based in Dubai, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking fintech product, a state-of-the-art Prop-Trading Platform designed for financial institutions. Adding to the excitement, the company has already signed its first institutional contract for the platform, details of which will be announced separately after the product's official launch.

The Prop-Trading Platform is a revolutionary solution aimed at transforming the way financial institutions identify and nurture trading talent. This platform allows institutions to run online contests and various testing phases under their own approved risk frameworks. By doing so, they can pinpoint top individual traders or asset management teams from a vast pool of participants.

In a financial landscape where agility and innovation are paramount, ICEBERG Financial's Prop-Trading Platform offers a unique blend of flexibility and robustness. It addresses the industry's need for a reliable mechanism to discover trading talent while also providing a new revenue stream.

ICEBERG Financial is committed to seamless integration and operational excellence. The platform syncs effortlessly with MT4 and MT5 Manager through a proprietary API machine, ensuring a smooth transition for institutions. A comprehensive dashboard allows both clients and prop-firm management to track performance, manage inquiries, and generate insightful statistics, all in real-time.

As pioneers in fintech solutions, ICEBERG Financial believes that the future of prop-trading is bright and full of potential. With the increasing democratization of financial markets and the advent of sophisticated trading tools, the company estimates that prop-trading capabilities will become an integral part of the financial ecosystem. The platform is designed to evolve, incorporating future trends and technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

Financial institutions looking to leverage this platform will find the setup process straightforward and user-friendly. ICEBERG Financial offers both full ownership options and limited quarterly licensing, allowing institutions to choose a model that best suits their needs. With the added benefit of expert consultancy services in risk management, operational best practices, and marketing strategies, institutions are well-equipped to run a successful prop-trading firm.

About ICEBERG Financial

Founded in Dubai, UAE, ICEBERG Financial is a premier investment consultancy firm specializing in a variety of investments in different fields such as financial markets and fintech solutions. With years of experience and a global tech team, ICEBERG Financial is a trusted partner for financial institutions worldwide.

