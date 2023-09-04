Stallergenes Greer, a leading global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), announced today that it has signed global agreements with Nestlé to harness the peanut allergy oral immunotherapy treatment Palforzia. The transaction was closed upon signing.

Peanut allergy currently affects approximately 2% of the general population of Western nations1, and the prevalence of peanut allergy doubled among children between 2005 and 20152. The difficulty of avoiding peanuts, combined with the severity of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, shows the need for effective treatment3

"We are delighted about this agreement with Nestlé which marks a significant milestone for Stallergenes Greer," stated Michele Antonelli, CEO of Stallergenes Greer. "Palforzia, with its robust efficacy and safety profile, is currently the only available approved treatment for inadvertent exposure to peanuts. By entering the food allergy space, Stallergenes Greer becomes the first allergen immunotherapy company to offer both respiratory and food allergy treatments and demonstrates its lasting commitment to provide patients and the medical community with innovative allergen immunotherapy treatments.

Nestlé will receive milestone payments and ongoing royalties from Stallergenes Greer. There will be a customary transition period to ensure business continuity and give patients uninterrupted access to the treatment.

With this transaction, Stallergenes Greer further strengthens its presence in the field of AIT. The company's portfolio offers patients and healthcare professionals precise personalised AIT treatments which cover a broad range of administration modes and can be tailored to the individual needs of patients with allergies: sublingual oral solutions, tablets, and injectables for respiratory allergies; and powder to be consumed with semi-solid foods for peanut allergies.

ABOUT PALFORZIA

Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy treatment approved for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut for patients aged 4 to 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission (EC), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K., and by Swissmedic. Use of Palforzia may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.

Palforzia is not indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and must always be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER INTERNATIONAL AG

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer International AG is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the research, development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer International AG is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

