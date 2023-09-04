Anzeige
Montag, 04.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage!
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
01.09.23
14:55 Uhr
0,329 Euro
+0,008
+2,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3110,33908:38
0,3150,32808:21
PR Newswire
04.09.2023 | 08:06
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Directors Dealings

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 29 August 2023, 30 August 2023 and 31 August 2023, Paul Atherley purchased the following shares:

Date of purchase

Number of shares purchased

Purchase price

29 August 2023

2,613

£0.205

29 August 2023

8,436

£0.214

30 August 2023

10,000

£0.229

30 August 2023

110,000

£0.225

30 August 2023

50,000

£0.2254

31 August 2023

10,000

£0.2427

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.244

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.2447

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.25

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.255

31 August 2023

28,433

£0.245

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.2491

31 August 2023

1,462

£0.242

31 August 2023

25,000

£0.243

31 August 2023

10,000

£0.2481

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.2495

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.2557

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.2595

31 August 2023

20,000

£0.256

31 August 2023

26,637

£0.2428

Accordingly, Paul Atherley now holds a total of 14,444,116 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 5.06% of the Company's issued share capital.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Paul Atherley

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status

Chairman

b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial

3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Pensana plc

b) LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code

Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.205 2,613

£0.239 200,000

£0.229 10,000

£0.225 110,000

£0.2254 50,000

£0.2427 10,000

£0.244 20,000

£0.2447 20,000

£0.25 20,000

£0.255 20,000

£0.245 28,433

£0.2491 20,000

£0.242 1,462

£0.243 25,000

£0.2481 10,000

£0.2495 20,000

£0.2557 20,000

£0.2595 20,000

£0.256 20,000

£0.2428 26,637

d) Aggregated information

n/a

e) Date of the transaction(s)

29 August 2023, 30 August 2023 & 31 August 2023

f) Place of the transaction

LSE Main Market


© 2023 PR Newswire
