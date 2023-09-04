Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Directors Dealings
Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 29 August 2023, 30 August 2023 and 31 August 2023, Paul Atherley purchased the following shares:
Date of purchase
Number of shares purchased
Purchase price
29 August 2023
2,613
£0.205
29 August 2023
8,436
£0.214
30 August 2023
10,000
£0.229
30 August 2023
110,000
£0.225
30 August 2023
50,000
£0.2254
31 August 2023
10,000
£0.2427
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.244
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.2447
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.25
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.255
31 August 2023
28,433
£0.245
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.2491
31 August 2023
1,462
£0.242
31 August 2023
25,000
£0.243
31 August 2023
10,000
£0.2481
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.2495
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.2557
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.2595
31 August 2023
20,000
£0.256
31 August 2023
26,637
£0.2428
Accordingly, Paul Atherley now holds a total of 14,444,116 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 5.06% of the Company's issued share capital.
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Shareholder/analyst enquiries:
Pensana Plc
Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk
Tim George, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Paul Atherley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status
Chairman
b) Initial notification/ amendment
Initial
3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Pensana plc
b) LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.205 2,613
£0.239 200,000
£0.229 10,000
£0.225 110,000
£0.2254 50,000
£0.2427 10,000
£0.244 20,000
£0.2447 20,000
£0.25 20,000
£0.255 20,000
£0.245 28,433
£0.2491 20,000
£0.242 1,462
£0.243 25,000
£0.2481 10,000
£0.2495 20,000
£0.2557 20,000
£0.2595 20,000
£0.256 20,000
£0.2428 26,637
d) Aggregated information
n/a
e) Date of the transaction(s)
29 August 2023, 30 August 2023 & 31 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction
LSE Main Market