Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Ormonde Mining plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 04/ 09/2023. The securities will be suspended on admission. Name of Issuer: Ormonde Mining plc Securities: Ordinary Shares ISIN: IE00BF0MZF04 Symbol: ORM The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1717471 04-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)