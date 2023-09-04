Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.09.2023 | 08:31
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Ormonde Mining plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 
04-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 04/ 
09/2023. 
The securities will be suspended on admission. 
Name of Issuer: Ormonde Mining plc 
Securities: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: IE00BF0MZF04 
Symbol: ORM 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1717471 04-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
