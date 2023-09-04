Yaskawa Solectria Solar has developed new utility-scale string inverters with capacities ranging from 175 kW to 250 kW. They are optimized for use with First Solar modules and qualify for the US domestic content bonus tax credit.From pv magazine USA Yaskawa Solectria Solae will exhibit its new XGI 1500-250 series of utility-scale string inverters at the RE+ 2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14. Solectria's full line of inverters range from 25 kW to 250kW, with string combiners and web-based monitoring for all sizes of solar arrays. The new XGI series inverters are produced ...

